Shirtless Jason Kelce steals the show as brother Travis celebrates major Chiefs win

Another Kelce Bowl wasn't on the cards this year, but there was certainly still the Kelce show over in Buffalo this weekend!

Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce became the No. 1 cheerleader for his brother Travis as the Chiefs claimed an AFC Divisional Round victory against the Bills.

However, the Philly icon's Sunday football festivities started long before kickoff.

First, he stopped by a Bills tailgate to chug a beer with fans. Then, he was spotted with Taylor Swift for a long-awaited meetup!

During the game, a shirtless Jason jumped out of the suite window to celebrate Travis' first touchdown since Week 11.

Jason's wife Kylie, parents Donna and Ed, and Taylor Swift were all there for the epic moment - which also caught his daughter's attention!

"Ellie said 'Dad's boobs are showing!'"

Jason retweeted the text from his mom, with the caption, "Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious. Such an incredible experience!!"