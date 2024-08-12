Seattle police investigate shootings in Capitol Hill, Central District

Police are investigating two overnight shootings in Seattle’s Capitol Hill and Central District neighborhoods. An 18-year-old boy was found at one of the scenes with a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 5:03 p.m. near the corner of E John St. and 14th Ave. E in Capitol Hill, close to a Safeway parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers found multiple bullet shell casings and spoke with witnesses, who reported seeing two men shooting at each other and then fleeing the area. Witnesses claim one suspect ran through the Safeway grocery store, while another escaped through a nearby parking lot.

While officers were on site, at around 5:33 p.m., dispatch received a second shooting report near 12th Ave. and E Fir St. in the Central District. Officers found an 18-year-old suspect in a nearby alleyway, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Police applied a tourniquet and transported him to Harborview Medical Center, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

The young man, referred to as a suspect by the SPD, did not cooperate with investigators. Witnesses of the Central District shooting reported seeing multiple men running from the area before the police arrived.

Currently, no shooting suspects have been apprehended. The SPD has heard reports of a second shooting victim; however, confirmation is still pending.

The SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating both scenes to determine the events leading to the shootings. As of now, there is no evidence to suggest a connection between the two incidents.

The SPD notes that this preliminary information could change as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.