2 arrested after shooting outside bar in Kent, WA

The Brief Kent police arrested a 63-year-old man and an 18-year-old man after a shooting in the parking lot of the Inn Between Pub early Thursday morning. The incident began as a dispute over a necklace, leading the older man to shoot the younger man, who then returned fire at the older man.



Kent police arrested two men early Thursday morning following a shooting in the parking lot of a bar.

What we know:

At about 2:15 a.m., officers responded to 911 calls of a shooting at the Inn Between Pub, located at 25412 104th Ave SE. Witnesses reported seeing a suspect trying to leave in a black SUV. Officers quickly arrived and stopped the vehicle, and arrested the driver, a 63-year-old man from Federal Way.

Police said the man, who was believed to be armed, initially refused to cooperate with officers and was seen trying to grab something from his vehicle before placing a handgun on the roof of the car. He was arrested for obstructing a police investigation.

While officers were at the scene, they were informed that an 18-year-old Seattle man with a gunshot wound to his leg had been dropped off at Valley Medical Center. The man, who told police he was shot in Tacoma but provided no details, was later identified as a suspect in the Kent shooting. He was arrested on charges of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to surveillance video and witness statements, the older man and the 18-year-old had been in a dispute. The video showed the teenager and several others surrounding the older man, shoving him and trying to take his necklace. The older man then shot the teen in the leg. The group fled, but the teen returned a minute later and fired shots at the older man, who was not injured. No other injuries were reported.

Kent police detectives have taken over the investigation and are reviewing evidence and witness statements. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent Police Department's tip line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Kent Police Department.

