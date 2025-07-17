The Brief A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed two people at a Kent apartment. The victims, a 35-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, were shot dead on July 14. The suspect, a 51-year-old man with a criminal history, is expected to face homicide charges soon.



Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that left two people dead at a Kent apartment on Monday.

What we know:

A man and woman were killed by gunfire at an apartment complex near 22400 Benson Road Southeast on July 14 around 8:30 p.m.

Kent police said a 35-year-old man and 46-year-old woman died at the scene.

On Wednesday, an arrest was made in the fatal shooting.

Police say a 51-year-old Kent man with an extensive criminal history was taken into custody in the Seattle area, and was booked into jail on unrelated charges. Detectives expect King County prosecutors to file homicide charges in the case.

The arrest was made at 2:30 p.m. with the assistance of the Snohomish County U.S. Marshals Task Force.

What's next:

Details on what led up to the deadly shooting will likely be revealed in probable cause documents, which may be released once charges are filed against the suspect.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Kent Police Department.

