Man, woman dead after Kent, WA apartment shooting

The Brief A man and woman are dead after a shooting at a Kent apartment Monday night. The shooting happened near 22400 Benson Road Southeast.



Police are investigating a deadly double shooting at a Kent apartment complex overnight.

At about 10 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a shooting near 22400 Benson Road Southeast.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman dead at the scene.

It's not known what led up to the shooting, but when FOX 13 arrived at the location Tuesday morning, officers were still investigating the scene.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Kent Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Ongoing Mount Rainier seismic swarm now surpasses 2009 event

US Marshals call off search for Travis Decker in Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest

Crews battle fire at mill in Tacoma, WA

Woman fatally shoots intruder in Skyway, WA

Family of missing Snohomish County man hopeful after possible Kirkland sighting

Court docs: Video shows man swinging PVC pipe before Renton, WA transit station shooting

No charges for King County, WA Assessor accused of stalking ex-partner

Seattle is the most expensive DoorDash market. It's about to get even pricier

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.