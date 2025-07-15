Man, woman dead after Kent, WA apartment shooting
KENT, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly double shooting at a Kent apartment complex overnight.
At about 10 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a shooting near 22400 Benson Road Southeast.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman dead at the scene.
It's not known what led up to the shooting, but when FOX 13 arrived at the location Tuesday morning, officers were still investigating the scene.
This is a developing story, and will be updated.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Kent Police Department.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Ongoing Mount Rainier seismic swarm now surpasses 2009 event
US Marshals call off search for Travis Decker in Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest
Crews battle fire at mill in Tacoma, WA
Woman fatally shoots intruder in Skyway, WA
Family of missing Snohomish County man hopeful after possible Kirkland sighting
Court docs: Video shows man swinging PVC pipe before Renton, WA transit station shooting
No charges for King County, WA Assessor accused of stalking ex-partner
Seattle is the most expensive DoorDash market. It's about to get even pricier
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.