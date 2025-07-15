Man sought after speeding through traffic, fleeing police in Kent, WA

The Brief Kent Police are searching for a reckless driver seen weaving through rush hour traffic and fleeing from officers. Authorities say he's been endangering countless people in the Kent area, and on I-5 between Seattle and Federal Way. The suspect is a bald man in his 40s with a beard and arm tattoos.



Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a driver they say endangered countless people in Kent last month.

(Kent Police Department)

According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), on June 24, the man was seen driving recklessly during evening rush hour on Pacific Highway South in Kent.

Witnesses said he ran multiple red lights, weaved through traffic and made a U-turn through heavy congestion. Officers later spotted the suspect, which led to a brief pursuit.

What they're saying:

"Once officers were able to get behind him to conduct a traffic stop, he led us on a dangerous high-speed chase where he continued recklessly driving without regard for the safety of other motorists," wrote the KPD in a press release. "Due to the suspect eventually speeding through a construction zone, officers had to terminate the pursuit to protect the lives of citizens in the area."

Authorities describe the suspect as a bald man in his 40s with a beard and arm tattoos. He was driving a newer Chevrolet Malibu with no license plates. Investigators believe it may be a 2022 model.

A few days later, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) informed KPD that a suspect matching the same description was reported driving recklessly through rush hour traffic on I-5 between Seattle and Federal Way. Numerous drivers called 911, reporting that he was weaving between vehicles and passing others on the shoulder.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to help identify the driver. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app on your cellphone.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Kent Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Canadian runner killed during Ragnar relay race on Whidbey Island, WA

Ongoing Mount Rainier seismic swarm now surpasses 2009 event

US Marshals call off search for Travis Decker in Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest

Crews battle fire at mill in Tacoma, WA

Woman fatally shoots intruder in Skyway, WA

Family of missing Snohomish County man hopeful after possible Kirkland sighting

Court docs: Video shows man swinging PVC pipe before Renton, WA transit station shooting

No charges for King County, WA Assessor accused of stalking ex-partner

Seattle is the most expensive DoorDash market. It's about to get even pricier

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.