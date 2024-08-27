Silver Alert issued for Ocean Shores man, last seen in Lake Stevens

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated a Silver Alert for an Ocean Shores man with dementia.

According to the WSP, 70-year-old Alexander Johns was last seen on Monday at around 6:30 p.m. leaving his daughter’s home in Lake Stevens.

The Washington State Patrol has activated a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Alexander Johns. He suffers from dementia and may be heading home to Ocean Shores from Lake Stevens.

Authorities say he may be traveling back home to Ocean Shores. He is considered at-risk because he suffers from dementia, and is unable to return home without help.

He drives a black 2017 Buick Envision with the Washington license plate number: BJX2597.

Johns is 5’11" and weighs about 185 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown, balding hair. He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt and Nike shoes.

According to the Lake Stevens Police Department, he is traveling with a dachshund dog.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The WSP activated this Silver Alert on behalf of the Lake Stevens Police Department.

