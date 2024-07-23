SILVER Alert activated for missing Seattle woman with dementia

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has activated a SILVER Alert for a missing Seattle woman with dementia.

According to the WSP, 77-year-old Delores Gentry was last seen near the intersection of 23rd Ave. S and E Yesler Way at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Washington State Patrol activates SILVER Alert to find 77-year-old Delores Gentry, last seen in Seattle. (Photo: WSP)

Authorities say Gentry has dementia and may be unable to return home without help. She often visits the Pioneer Square area.

Gentry is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink hat, a long black coat, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911.

The WSP issued this SILVER Alert on behalf of the Seattle Police Department.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.