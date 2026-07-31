Skrillex returns to Seattle for Gas Works Park show

The Brief Nine-time Grammy Award-winning DJ Skrillex has officially announced his return to Seattle for his first concert in the city in 14 years, headlining a 21-and-over day party at Gas Works Park on Aug. 29. The announcement follows social media teasers from the artist and previous city permit listings for a 10,000-attendee outdoor event. Featuring a supporting lineup that includes Porter Robinson, Dylan Brady, Nick León, and underscores, artist presale tickets go live on Aug. 5, followed by the general public sale on Aug. 6.



Nine-time Grammy Award-winning DJ Skrillex is returning to Seattle in August.

This week, the dubstep music producer announced he will be performing Aug. 29 show at Seattle's Gas Works Park, marking his first concert in the city in 14 years. Dylan Brady, Nick León, Porter Robinson and underscores are also on the lineup.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AUGUST 12: Skrillex performs at Sziget Festival 2024 at Óbuda Island on August 12, 2024 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Skrillex returns to Seattle

Timeline:

Skrillex began teasing the performance on X on July 17 when he posted "Seattle?" before sharing a picture of Gas Works Park on July 29.

The city of Seattle previously listed a large summer event scheduled for Aug. 29 from 12 to 9 p.m., with an anticipated attendance of approximately 10,000 people.

DJ Porter Robinson also shared Skrillex’s post on Instagram stories before Skrillex officially announced the Gas Works Day Party lineup on July 30.

Gas Works Day Party show

Skrillex will perform at Seattle's Gas Works Park on Aug. 29 for a 21+ day party event, with doors opening at 3 p.m. The lineup includes Dylan Brady, Nick León, Porter Robinson and underscores.

This marks Skrillex's first performance in Seattle in 14 years. He performed at Bumbershoot Festival in 2012, with his last show in Washington state at the Paradiso festival at the Gorge in 2019.

Artist presale tickets are scheduled for Aug. 5 and general is Aug. 6.



The Source: Information in this story came from official event announcements on social media by Skrillex, the Recording Academy's website, city of Seattle's website, YouTube and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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