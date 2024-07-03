2 arrested, 1 on the loose in 3-week crime spree north of Seattle

Two men are in custody, and a third is still on the loose, after a three-week crime spree along Olympic View Drive in Snohomish County in June.

Edmonds Police arrested a 37-year-old and 26-year-old man, both from Lynnwood, in connection

Starting in early June, police received frequent calls of gunshots on Olympic View Drive near Southwest County Park in Edmonds. Over the course of the month, authorities say there were 11 incidents of gunshots being fired in the late evening or overnight hours, with damage done to trees and a stop sign. No injuries were ever reported.

Edmonds Police began surveilling the area but could not identify the suspects.

On June 24, a neighbor called 911 and reported a bullet had been shot into their home.

By June 27, several officers were put on surveillance duty, and they spotted a suspect vehicle enter the area, followed shortly after by the sound of gunshots.

Police found evidence to support charges of a drive-by shooting, and tracked the vehicle down, which was found unoccupied in the neighborhood nearby.

Officers, K9 units, drones and King County's Guardian One helicopter were brought in to find and arrest two suspects. A handgun was also recovered in the arrest.

Edmonds Police expect more arrests in the future. Anyone with additional information on the incidents is urged to email policetips@edmo ndswa.gov .

