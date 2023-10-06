SPD: 2 injured after stabbing in Downtown Seattle, investigation underway

Police are investigating a stabbing that left two people injured in Downtown Seattle early Friday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man with a stab wound in the area of 3rd Ave. and Pine St.

Officers arrived at the scene, located the 29-year-old victim and treated him.

While they were there, the SPD received another call about another man stabbed just a block away on 3rd Ave. and Stewart St. Officers located the second victim, a 48-year-old man, and treated him for a critical stab wound.

Featured article

Both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

Detectives recovered a knife that was found in the area, but they have not yet determined if it was the weapon used in the assault.

The SPD says just prior to the stabbing, there was a reported disturbance in the area.

This is a developing story.