Police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash in North Seattle

Police are searching for two cars that were involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in North Seattle Friday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), just before 11 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of a man being hit by a car near the corner of Linden Ave. N and N 145th St.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man in the roadway. Seattle firefighters arrived and declared the victim dead at the scene.

Witnesses say he was struck by two cars, both described as sedans. Both of them drove away from the scene.

The SPD says officers searched the area, but couldn’t find any suspects.

The SPD’s Traffic Collisions Investigations Squad (TCIS) will lead the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the TCIS at 206-684-8923.

