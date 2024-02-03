Expand / Collapse search

SPD apologizes for last week's unannounced 'raids' of LGBTQ+ nightclubs

By Fox 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department released a statement Friday in response to officers "raiding" multiple gay nightclubs on Capitol Hill last week.

Last Friday, the City of Seattle Joint Enforcement Team (JET) partnered with the State Liquor and Cannabis Board, looking to enforce the state's lewd conduct law at LGBTQ+ venues. The JET is made up of Seattle Police, Seattle Fire, and other law enforcement agencies.

The Liquor and Cannabis Board has already responded to these "raids," sending a letter to Governor Jay Inslee that said they are suspending enforcement of the lewd conduct law while the board considers possible changes or modifications.

SPD apologized for their actions, saying they see how the increased presence of officers in a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community can be harmful. 

Below is SPD's full statement:

SPD and the Liquor and Cannabis Board both said they hope to establish a strong, positive relationship with the LGBTQ+ community moving forward.