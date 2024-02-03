SPD apologizes for last week's unannounced 'raids' of LGBTQ+ nightclubs

Last Friday, the City of Seattle Joint Enforcement Team (JET) partnered with the State Liquor and Cannabis Board, looking to enforce the state's lewd conduct law at LGBTQ+ venues. The JET is made up of Seattle Police, Seattle Fire, and other law enforcement agencies.
The Liquor and Cannabis Board has already responded to these "raids," sending a letter to Governor Jay Inslee that said they are suspending enforcement of the lewd conduct law while the board considers possible changes or modifications.
The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) notified Governor Jay Inslee Friday that it is no longer enforcing the state's lewd conduct law in response to recent "raid" accusations from Seattle-area LGBTQ+ bars.
SPD apologized for their actions, saying they see how the increased presence of officers in a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community can be harmful.