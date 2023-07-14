Spike strip depletes vehicle tires during pursuit in Stafford County

Police deployed spike strips on a vehicle that was being pursued by King George County Sheriff's and entered Stafford County.

The suspect vehicle was in the area of Kings Highway and Cool Springs Road on July 13 around 1:51 p.m., Stafford County Sheriffs were made aware that the suspect vehicle was heading into Stafford County.

Stafford County Sheriffs responded to the intersection and got ready to deploy spike strips. The suspect's vehicle was successfully punctured by the spike strip, and it continued to Leonard Road where the tire gave out, essentially bringing the pursuit to a stop.

The suspect will be facing multiple charges. This remains an open investigation.