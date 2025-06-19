Man injured in stabbing near Seattle Center

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a stabbing near Seattle Center that left a man seriously injured Thursday morning after officers found him with multiple stab wounds. The victim and suspect reportedly had a verbal altercation on a Metro coach before the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.



Seattle police are investigating after a stabbing near Seattle Center left a man seriously injured Thursday morning.

What we know:

After 4:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing near 5th Avenue North and Mercer Street.

When they arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds and a knife still in his body.

Officers treated the man at the scene until medics arrived.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) arrived and continued treatment. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center (HMC) in serious condition and with life-threatening injuries.

It's not known what led up to the stabbing, but investigators said the victim and suspect got into a verbal altercation on a Metro coach before the stabbing.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

