Man injured, suspect arrested in stabbing near UW campus

A suspect is in custody after an 18-year-old was stabbed near the University of Washington campus on Wednesday.

Seattle police were initially called out to the University District just before 5 p.m., responding to a stabbing near 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 52nd Street.

Officers located and took the 18-year-old victim to the hospital, who is reportedly in stable condition. The suspect took off and police began a search.

SPD eventually tracked down the suspect a few blocks south of the stabbing, and took him into custody without incident.

It's currently unknown what led up to the stabbing. This incident is under investigation.

