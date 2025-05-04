Seattle police investigate double stabbing in Chinatown-International District

Police continue to look for an assailant after two people were stabbed on Saturday night in Seattle's Chinatown-International District.

Timeline:

The stabbings happened in the area of South Jackson Street around 8:30 p.m. on May 3.

There, responding officers say they found a 32-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck. Medical personnel gave him emergency care before transporting him to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

A second man was stabbed in the arm. He was treated on scene for more minor injuries and released, according to SPD.

What you can do:

The department's homicide unit is continuing to investigate these incidents heading into Saturday afternoon. Anyone with more information is asked to reach out to the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

