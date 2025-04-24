The Brief Shanghai Garden will permanently close May 31, after more than 30 years in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. The beloved restaurant is known for its hand-shaven noodles and family-run hospitality since opening in 1990. Owners shared a heartfelt goodbye on Facebook, thanking the community but did not give a reason for the closure.



A longtime favorite in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District is preparing for its final chapter.

Shanghai Garden, the cherished Chinese restaurant known for its hand-shaven noodles and family recipes, will permanently close on May 31, the owners announced in a heartfelt message posted to Facebook.

Located at 524 6th Avenue South, Shanghai Garden has served the Seattle community since 1990, when it was opened by Chef Hua Te Su and his wife Helen. Over the years, it has become a destination for comforting meals, family gatherings and longtime traditions.

Shanghai Garden in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District is known for its hand-shaven noodles. (Bertilla M. via Yelp)

A legacy of hand-shaven noodles, heartfelt hospitality

What we know:

The restaurant earned loyal fans with its signature hand-shaven noodles, a rare and labor-intensive dish that set Shanghai Garden apart.

In their public farewell, the owners said the decision to close did not come easily:

"Shanghai Garden has been more than just a restaurant, it has been a gathering place, a tradition for some, and a labor of love for our family and staff." — The Shanghai Garden Family

The restaurant once operated a second location in Issaquah, which closed in 2016.

No reason given for the closure

What we don't know:

While the announcement didn’t specify why the business is closing, the tone was one of gratitude and reflection. The message thanked regulars and one-time visitors alike, saying:

"You made our dream possible." — The Shanghai Garden Family

Last chance to visit Shanghai Garden

The restaurant’s final day of service is set for Saturday, May 31.

With just weeks left, fans have a limited window to enjoy a last plate of their favorite dishes and say goodbye to a business that’s become part of Seattle’s Chinatown-International District dining identity.

Shanghai Garden is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays.

Address:

Shanghai Garden

524 6th Ave. S.

Seattle, WA, 98104

The Source: Information for this story came from Shanghai Garden's Facebook page.

