State Fire mobilized to help fight growing Rest Haven fire

State fire assistance has been mobilized as apart of the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan to help contain the Rest Haven Fire in Yakima County.

The Rest Haven fire began on July 2. At 3:45 p.m., Yakima County Fire District two Deputy Fire Chief Mickey Gillie requested the assistance of state fire resources, mobilized by Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.

The fire is estimated to be four hundred acres and growing, burning bushes, grass and old growth and is threatening homes, pacific power trunk lines and 911 communication towers.

Near the town of Selah, levels one, two and three of evacuation have been put in effect.

In a release from the office of the State Marshal's Office it was announced Sunday that, "the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray remains activated at Level 3 to help coordinate state assistance for the Rest Haven Fire."

Air resources have been ordered by mobilization specializes from the Fire Protection Bureau. The State Fire Marshal Office's personnel will be working remotely to help coordinate the dispatch of resources.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau is over the initial dispatch of resources and continued monitoring of resources and personnel throughout the mobilization.

The mobilization plan was put in place to quickly notify, assemble, and disperse fire service personnel, equipment and resources from the state when local services are overwhelmed.