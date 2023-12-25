State seeks public input on safely disposing of firefighting foam containing toxic chemical PFAS

article

A toxic chemical called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), is present in a specific firefighting foam that most agencies use across Washington and the U.S. The State Department of Ecology drafted an environmental impact statement (EIS) to address ideas collecting, transporting, and disposing the foam.

"We want to make sure toxic chemicals don’t get into our waters and don’t affect our health," said Andrew Wineke, deputy communications director for the Department of Ecology.

When firefighters put out flames sparked by flammable liquids like gasoline, diesel, or oil, they use what’s called AFFF, Auqeous Film-forming Foam.

"What it does is it smothers the flame and cuts them off from oxygen. It works very well, but older formulations of AFFF contain a chemical known as PFAS. And that’s been shown to be toxic and shown to affect human health," said Wineke.

The department said most fire departments in Washington and the U.S. have an old stock of AFFF containing PFAS. When that foam is used, the runoff trickles into the aquatic ecosystem.

"AFFF has been linked to contamination in drinking water wells in many communities across our state and across the country. So, you want to keep toxic chemicals away. This is something that can cause cancer and other health problems. So, we want to make sure we collect it, we safely dispose of it and we’re protecting our community," said Wineke.

Wineke explained the state is working with fire departments to collect their old supply of AFFF and help agencies transition to a safer formula "that can still perform, still protect the public and don’t contain these toxic chemicals." However, questions rise what will happen to the foam containing PFAS?

"PFAS are known as forever chemicals because they’re so durable. They’re so difficult to destroy. And so, you might imagine, it takes some effort to safely dispose of these," said Wineke.

The state is now welcoming public comment on its ideas listed in the EIS draft to safely collect, transport, and dispose of the PFAS-containing firefighting foam. Wineke explained their office wants public input because disposing the foam has potential risks that could impact air and water quality, wildlife, cultural resources, and human health.

The EIS draft outlines five proposals:

Solidification and landfilling.

Deep-well injection.

Incineration.

Approved leave-in-place.

No action.

Wineke further explained each idea, stating the Department of Ecology, "can incinerate them, but we want to make sure we incinerate all of that chemical and really destroy it. You can also pump it thousands of feet underground into what’s called a disposal well. Or you can mix it with other materials and solidify it and then put it in a landfill."

The Department of Ecology is accepting public comment online or by mail through February 5. The state is also hosting two virtual information sessions on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. and Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. More information is also available on the department's website.

As the public helps the state weigh all the options in eliminating the toxic foam, Wineke said what is decided will support efforts towards a cleaner, safer Washington.

"Each of these options they have trade-offs. There’s no simple path forward, so we want to make sure we’re picking the best one for the community, the safest one for our environment and for the future," said Wineke.