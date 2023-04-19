Study: Washington has 2nd-highest rate of car theft in U.S.

Washington has the second-highest rate of car thefts in the U.S., according to a study by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

According to the report, Washington saw 35,921 car thefts in 2021, then 46,939 thefts in 2022—a 31% increase in thefts, which puts it above all other states except Illinois, which had a 35%-increase of car thefts in that same time span.

As far as raw numbers go, Washington and Illinois were at 46,939 and 38,649 thefts in 2022 respectively—still a far cry from California’s 202,685 and Texas’ 105,015 thefts.

"We are seeing vehicle theft numbers that we haven’t seen in nearly 15 years, and there is very little deterrent to stop criminals from committing these acts as they are just property crimes, like shoplifting," said NICB President and CEO David J. Glawe. "We must reinvest in local law enforcement, provide the necessary resources for prosecution and community policing programs, and implement early intervention programs given the high incidence of juvenile offenders involved in vehicle thefts."

The NICB analysis found the U.S. is seeing the highest vehicle theft numbers since 2008.

That year, 1.05 million cars were reported stolen. After years of improving numbers, in 2022 it once again surpassed 1 million thefts.

NICB reports this equates to an estimated $8.9 billion worth of losses.

"NICB, along with our partners in law enforcement, are proactively working to prevent and deter vehicle theft, but vehicle owners should stay vigilant," said Glawe. "Remember, practicing good personal security hygiene is an easy and effective first step all of us can take to protect ourselves and our vehicles. Don’t leave your car running and unattended. Always take your keys with you and most importantly, make sure your auto policy is up-to-date. It is that simple."