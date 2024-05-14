Best family vacation spots in the US: Check out the list
It’s vacation time and despite inflation, many Americans still plan to take a trip or two this summer.
Data collected by WalletHub found that about 82% of Americans plan to travel this summer and 42% said they plan to take more than one trip.
However, with the high prices of gas and airfare, some families may be looking for more budget-friendly destinations.
WalletHub compiled a list of some of the most cost-friendly and convenient locations in the United States for families to visit this summer.
FILE - Atlanta skyline at night. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Here’s the overall top-10 list:
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Washington, D.C.
- Orlando, Fla.
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Tampa, Fla.
- Austin, Texas
- Philadelphia, Penn.
- Chicago, Ill.
- El Paso, Texas
- Cincinnati, Ohio
Cheapest locations based on local costs:
- Tulsa, Okla.
- Oklahoma City, Okla.
- Lafayette, La.
- McAllen, Texas
- San Antonio, Texas
- Knoxville, Tenn.
- Wichita, Kan.
- Greensboro, N.C.
- Dayton, Ohio
- Little Rock, Ark.
FILE - Tulsa skyline. ( Jumping Rocks/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Most expensive locations based on local costs:
- Santa Rosa, Calif.
- Oxnard, Calif.
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Los Angeles, Calif.
- Seattle, Wash.
- San Diego, Calif.
- San Jose, Calif.
- San Francisco, Calif.
- Sacramento, Calif.
- Bridgeport, Conn.
Local costs included things such as the average cost of living for each city, average gas prices, the lowest nightly rate for a three-star hotel and the average price of a meal for two.
This story was reported from Los Angeles.