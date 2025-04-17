The Brief Former Sumner High coach Jake Jackson received a 40-year prison sentence for sexually abusing students, convicted on 19 counts including child molestation and rape from 2016–2022. Jackson used his authority to groom and assault underage boys, leading to his 2022 resignation and a courtroom filled with cheering families during his 2023 sentencing.



Former Sumner High School basketball coach Jake Jackson was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing students for years.

Jackson was convicted on 19 counts, including child molestation, rape of a child, sexual misconduct of a minor and immoral communications with a minor. These charges stem from sexual abuse he committed during his tenure at Sumner High between 2016–2022.

A judge sentenced Jackson to 480 months — or 40 years — in prison.

Timeline:

Two years have passed since the initial allegations surfaced against Jackson. The former coach exploited his role to groom, rape, and molest underage boys on his basketball team, also engaging in inappropriate daily communication with them.

Prosecutors say Jackson used his authority and trust to manipulate the boys he coached.

Court documents, which contain graphic accounts of the sexual assaults, allege that Jackson preyed on young teenage boys. Some victims have described being assaulted in Jackson's bedroom closet, often while other individuals, including Jackson's own family, were present in the home. One incident reportedly occurred during a holiday party while the victim’s family was also inside the house.

Jackson resigned from his coaching position in 2022 after being named in a sexual assault lawsuit.

During his 2023 hearing, families packed the courtroom and cheered when the judge ordered Jackson to be taken into custody after proceedings were finished.

