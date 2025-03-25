Monster Energy Supercross Championship coming to Seattle this weekend

The Brief The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is coming to Lumen Field on March 29, 2025. Fans can purchase a FanFest ticket in addition to their standard entry ticket for an exclusive look ahead of the main event. Present your ticket at one of the participating neighborhood businesses for exclusive deals.



The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is coming to Seattle this weekend, and tickets are available.

Anaheim, CA - January 06: Jett Lawrence (18) celebrates after taking the checkered flag to win the 450SX Main Event during round 1 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

Get ready for high-flying action and heart-pounding thrills as the world’s top riders battle it out at Lumen Field this Saturday, March 29.

Keep reading for ticket information, the full event schedule and bonus deals for ticket holders.

Supercross Seattle 2025 tickets

Standard tickets to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Lumen Field in Seattle start at $25 each. This grants you access to the opening ceremonies at 4:30 p.m. and the main event at 5:00 p.m.

For an additional $20, you can purchase a Supercross FanFest ticket, to get an inside look as the teams practice and qualify for the championship race. The FanFest ticket also allows fans to get photos and autographs from the riders, special exhibitions and giveaways.

Supercross Seattle 2025 full schedule

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 29. However, those who purchase a FanFest ticket can attend practices and other events as early as 10 a.m. Here's the full schedule:

Timeline:

Doors Open: 10:00 AM (FanFest ticket holders)

Practice: 10:00 AM (FanFest ticket holders)

Qualifying: 11:00 AM (FanFest ticket holders)

Opening Ceremonies: 4:30 PM

Main Event: 5:00 PM

Supercross Seattle 2025 exclusive deals

According to Lumen Field, fans who show their Supercross ticket on March 29-30 to the following businesses in Pioneer Square can get special discounts. Here's the full list of offers:

Shawn O'Donnell's: 10% off

Goldern Roosters: 10% off

Flatstick Pub: Buy one round of mini golf, get one round free and $1 off all draft beers

Saigon Drip Café: $2 Rainier beers (Limit 2)

Bacovino Winery: 10% off on glass and bottle sales

For additional information, visit LumenField.com.

The Source: Information for this story comes from Lumen Field's website.

