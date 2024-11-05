Suzan DelBene reelected to WA’s 1st Congressional District

Washington voters have cast their ballots in the state’s general election on Nov. 5.

Washington voters have reelected Suzan DelBene in the November 2024 election to represent Washington’s 1st Congressional District.

The district represents parts of Bellevue and Arlington, which includes areas in King and Snohomish counties. Kirkland and Bothell are two of its major cities.

Keep reading to learn more about the candidates.

Who is Suzan DelBene?

DelBene, a Democrat, has represented Washington’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House since Nov. 13, 2012.

In June 2013, DelBene and other House Democrats took part in a SNAP challenge, feeding themselves for a week on the average benefit level of a SNAP recipient.

Before Congress, DelBene served as Washington’s Revenue Department director and held executive roles at Microsoft, Nimble Technology and Drugstore.com.

Who is Jeb Brewer?

Brewer is running in the November election to represent Washington’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House.

Brewer, a Republican, graduated from Pomona High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University in 1993; he has worked as a project manager.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE ELECTION NEWS

Here's how many electoral votes each US state gets

Scandals and scoundrels: A look back at Washington's history of governors

VIDEO: Vancouver, WA ballot box explosion caught on camera

How this small WA county has accurately predicted 11 presidential elections

WA voter guide: What to know about the 2024 November general election

How do I vote by mail in Washington? Everything you need to know

Everything to know about WA's 2024 initiatives on the Nov. ballot

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 livestreams from across the nation.

