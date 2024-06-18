DV suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Mountlake Terrace

A domestic violence suspect was arrested by a SWAT team in Mountlake Terrace early Tuesday morning.

According to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department (MTPD), officers responded to a domestic violence incident at the Northern Lights Apartments on 212th St. SW at around 2 a.m.

The suspect barricaded themself inside, and a SWAT team was called to assist police.

FOX 13’s Taylor Winkel went to the scene to gather more information.

According to MTPD Chief Pete Caw, the situation was resolved by around 3:40 a.m.

The suspect came out and was taken into custody. One victim was hurt, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.