Taco Bell and Salt & Straw team up for new ice cream flavor at US locations

Portland-based ice cream maker Salt & Straw has partnered with Taco Bell to introduce the "Tacolate" this week at certain locations around the country.

The frozen treat will be available in Salt & Straw shops and for nationwide shipping via Salt & Straw’s website beginning Friday, Oct. 3.

What is the Tacolate?

The new dessert is a taco shell made from hand-pressed waffle cones, filled with cinnamon ancho chili ice cream, and dipped in chocolate. It will be served with two custom Taco Bell-inspired sauce packets: mango jalapeno sauce and wildberry cinnamon sauce.

Salt & Straw Tacolate announcement (Source: Taco Bell/Salt & Straw)

More partnerships

The backstory:

Salt & Straw and Taco Bell have teamed up before. Back to 2016, Salt & Straw first launched their version of an ice cream taco at their soft serve concept, Wiz Bang Bar.

Then, in 2022, Salt & Straw reintroduced their "Chocolate Tacolates" in a limited run that sold out quickly. The company says this is when the concept attracted the attention of Taco Bell CEO Sean Tresvant.

Taco Bell announced the Tacolate collaboration during their Live Más LIVE event last year.

Ahead of its official launch later this week, Tyler Malek, co-founder of Salt & Straw, was enthusiastic for the collaboration, noting the long development process to bring the product to market.

What's next:

The Tacolate will be available in participating Salt & Straw shops across several states, including Oregon, Washington, California, New York, Florida, Nevada, Arizona, and New England. As part of the launch, exclusive merchandise, including a commemorative keychain, will be offered.

It will also be available for nationwide shipping in six-packs on the Salt and Straw website.

