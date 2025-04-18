Salt & Straw adding new Seattle locations

The Brief Seattle will soon have two new Salt & Straw locations in the area. The company announced their moves into downtown Seattle and Redmond, pledging to hire roughly 20 people from each area.



A beloved Pacific Northwest ice cream chain is expanding deeper into the Seattle area.

In addition to a Queen Anne location coming this summer, the company just announced two additional new locations in the works. One will be at 102 Pike Street at Pike Place and another will open on Redmond Way in Redmond.

Salt & Straw via Yelp

Right now, there are three locations running here: Ballard, Capitol Hill, and Downtown Seattle.

What they're saying:

"Pike Place is where so many unforgettable food stories begin, and we’re thrilled to bring Salt & Straw into that legacy. Seattle has shaped who we are as a company, and we can’t wait to scoop ice cream in the heart of a city that’s given us so much," says Kim Malek, Co-Founder and CEO.

Salt & Straw is coming to Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood in 2025. (Salt & Straw Ice Cream)

The Source: Information for this article comes from Salt & Straw.

