Neighbors near Tacoma, WA park concerned following recent shootings in community

Neighbors near a Tacoma park are concerned as recent gun violence has led to bullets hitting their homes and hurting people inside them.

Those we talked with said they need more from the police and each other.

"There's obviously some kind of pattern of violence going on in our community which has to stop," neighbor Stephen Taylor said.

Taylor has had enough of the violence in Tacoma. At least 50 rounds were randomly fired into his home in late February. His daughter was hurt.

Stephen Taylor talks with FOX 13 Seattle reporter Dan Griffin in Tacoma

Timeline:

On March 21, Tacoma police responded to an overnight shooting just blocks away near Fawcett Avenue and South 86th Street.

Neighbors reported a party, then gunshots.

A 17-year-old girl ended up at the hospital shot in the leg. She survived.

Houses and cars were hit, too, according to Tacoma police.

Tacoma Police responds to crime scene where stray bullets hit nearby homes and cars

Some of the shootings have been closer to Fern Hill Park.

"What are they thinking? What are they doing? Where's their value in life," Taylor said.

Now, neighbors in Tacoma face a deadly shooting with an estimated 100 rounds fired at a home on East 91st Street on Sunday.

A woman is dead, and a second person was hurt. Another party, this one with teens, turned to tragedy.

Police say nothing links these shootings right now.

Taylor believes neighbors, victims, and the police chief must work together.

What they're saying:

"There's a lot of these victims, and it'd be great for all of them to sit down and talk to her about how they feel and maybe some of the solutions we could find. Whatever it takes to stop this," Taylor said.

Tacoma police said they are working to process shell casings in these investigations. They said it's a slow process, but one that can prove particularly useful, as they try to figure out if there's a link in these cases.

Investigators said there have been no arrests so far.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma police immediately.

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