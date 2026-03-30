Police say nearly 100 rounds fired in deadly shooting at Tacoma, WA home

The Brief Tacoma police are investigating a "chaotic" homicide after nearly 100 rounds were fired at a house party early Sunday morning, leaving one young woman dead and another injured. Witnesses described a scene of "ignorant violence" where dozens of people, many between the ages of 15 and 20, fled into the surrounding neighborhood as gunfire erupted.



A homicide investigation is underway after someone shot close to 100 rounds at a home in Tacoma early Sunday morning.

What we know:

It happened at a home on East 91st Street, leaving one young woman dead and another injured.

Police spokesperson Shelbie Boyd says she's never seen that many rounds fired at a home in this type of situation before.

I also talked to a young woman who was at the party and neighbors who described a chaotic scene.

"It was like barking, barking and pop pop pop," said a neighbor.

When someone began peppering the house at the corner of B Street and E 91st Street with bullets, the neighbor's dogs were the first to sound the alarm.

"Once they quieted down, she could hear the continued gunfire from there," said the neighbor we talked to Sunday.

She didn't want to appear fully on camera, but told us her kids were asleep inside with her mom at the time. Her mom said she could see a large crowd of people and police arriving after the house across the street was hit.

"It’s pretty scary. There’s kids in this area, lots of kids," said the neighbor.

We also talked to a young woman off-camera who was at the party at the time. She said she didn't know who was throwing the party, but she said she'd gotten word there was a neighborhood gathering at East B and 91st St. and came out like dozens of others.

She says there were as many as 80 people, ranging in age from 15 to 20 years old on the lawn, sidewalks and in the streets. When the gunfire started, everyone ran into the neighborhood. She left her car and had to pick it up today.

"When officers arrived, they located a large amount of people in the area," said Shelbie Boyd, Tacoma Police Public Information Officer.

Casings were also found near 88th and A Street. Officers also reported a crowd when they arrived.

"When they got to where the actual shooting took place, they found two adult female victims. One was taken to a local hospital in a non-life threatening condition, the other died at the scene," said Boyd.

The number of rounds fired at this house is more than officer Boyd has seen fired at a home in her career.

"In 20 years I have not," said Boyd.

Neighbor's feel for the victim's family and friends.

"It’s really sad. We see it a lot. It seems like a lot more these days. It’s ignorant violence," said the neighbor.

We asked if police thought this might be a drive-by shooting and Boyd says they are still piecing the sequence of events together.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tacoma Police Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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