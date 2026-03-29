1 woman killed, another injured in Tacoma, WA shooting

Two women were shot in Tacoma over the weekend, leaving one victim dead and another in the hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday.

Timeline:

Just before 1 a.m. on Mar. 29, police officers in Tacoma responded to a shooting scene along East 91st Street.

Once there, TPD reports finding two women with gunshot wounds. One of the victims had injuries that were not life-threatening, so she was transported to the hospital.

Deadly Tacoma shooting crime scene on Mar. 29, 2026

However, the other victim had more severe injuries and was treated initially on the scene for lifesaving care. She died despite efforts from the Tacoma Fire Department and Tacoma Police Department, according to a TPD report.

What's next:

Looking ahead, the detectives assigned to this case say they are actively investigating the incident as a homicide.

As of Sunday, there were no suspects in custody and no arrests have been made.

Deadly Tacoma shooting crime scene on Mar. 29, 2026

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Where is Jonathan Hoang? WA man with autism disappeared 1 year ago

As fuel prices rise, WA farmers face mounting challenges

Police say WA man shoots kid in the chest for throwing a water balloon

Seattle high-rises connected by decommissioned Boeing 747 fuselage

SCOTUS hears case that could impact WA ballot counting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.