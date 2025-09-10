Missing 7-year-old Tacoma boy found

The Brief Tacoma Police are searching for 7-year-old Skyler Dodey, who was last seen downtown on Tuesday night. Skyler is a white male with brown hair, and was last seen wearing a green camo t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers. Authorities are currently searching the north end of Tacoma and are asking anyone with information to call 911.



Tacoma police say a 7-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday night in the downtown area was found late Wednesday morning. No further details have been released.

Previous story:

Skyler Dodey, who is described as being on the spectrum but very social and friendly, was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, Skyler is a white male with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Officers are currently searching the north end of Tacoma, according to a statement from Tacoma police. The police department said there have been no confirmed sightings of Skyler.

Anyone who sees Skyler or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

