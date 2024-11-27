Teen arrested for crashing stolen car into Bethel High School in WA

Deputies arrested a 16-year-old for crashing a stolen car into a Spanaway high school back in early October.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies responded to Bethel High School on Tuesday, Oct. 1, after a 911 caller reported seeing a car crash through a fence on school grounds.

Less than 15 minutes later, security arrived at the school and found a Hyundai sedan that had crashed through the front doors, with the engine left running. No one was seen in or near the car.

Deputies who responded learned that the same car had been reported stolen from Graham earlier that morning. The car was towed from the school shortly afterward.

On Nov. 26, the PCSD announced they had arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the vandalism. Deputies said there are still three or four other suspects connected with the incident.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff's department or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the case remains open.

