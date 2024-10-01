Stolen car crashed into high school in Spanaway

Pierce County deputies are investigating after a stolen car was driven through the front doors of Bethel High School early Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s department, a witness saw a car crash through the high school’s fence around 4:40 a.m. and called 911 to report it.

Less than 15 minutes later, security arrived at the school and found a Hyundai sedan crashed through the front doors, with the engine left running.

No one was seen in or near the car.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies who responded learned that the same car had been reported stolen from Graham earlier that morning. The car was towed from the school shortly after.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on the car theft or the crash is urged to contact the sheriff’s department or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

