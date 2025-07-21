2 teens arrested, 1 on the run, after car stolen in Everett, WA

The Brief Two teens were arrested, and a third remains at large, after allegedly stealing a car and attempting to flee from Pierce County deputies early Saturday morning. Deputies spotted the car speeding at 80mph in a 35mph zone and attempted a traffic stop, discovering the vehicle was reported stolen. The arrested teens, aged 14 and 15, were booked into juvenile detention for vehicle theft and obstruction, while the third teen is still on the run.



Two teens were arrested, and a third is still on the run, after authorities say they stole a car and tried to flee from deputies early Saturday morning.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, deputies saw a car speeding at least 80mph in a 35mph zone around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. Deputies say there were three teens in the car, all wearing ski masks.

They attempted a traffic stop on Pacific Ave S near SR-512, and the car pulled into a parking lot.

(Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say the car was reported stolen, so deputies attempted a felony traffic stop.

The teens then jumped out of the car and ran. Deputies chased down and arrested two of them — a 14-year-old and 15-year-old.

The third teen was not found and is still on the run.

According to deputies, there was significant damage done to the stolen car's ignition system, and they also seized screwdrivers in the teen driver's pocket during their arrest.

Both teens were booked into juvenile detention for theft of a motor vehicle and obstruction.

