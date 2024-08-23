Top weekend things to do in Seattle, Aug. 23-25

Searching for weekend plans? Dive into the excitement at The Evergreen State Fair, now in full swing, or explore the array of festivals and neighborhood block parties throughout the Puget Sound area.

Evergreen State Fair

Enjoy farm animals, pig races, tasty treats, monster truck displays, carnival rides, and live shows at the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe—note that it's closed on Wednesdays.

What shows are coming to Seattle this weekend?

Some big-name artists like the Beach Boys, The Game, Santana and Counting Crows will be in the Seattle area this weekend. Also, all-star comedian Kevin Hart will be in town for a show at WaMu Theater. Here's this weekend's music lineup:

Comedian Kevin Hart at WaMu Theater

Catch Kevin Hart's "Acting My Age Tour" at WaMu Theater for a night of laughter geared towards adults. Note that all smartphones and smartwatches will be secured during the show. He has two shows Friday at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Musical: Peter Pan (Seattle)

You can experience the magic of a childhood classic in person. 'Broadway at the Paramount' kicks off its new season with the revival of 'Peter Pan', running now through Sunday.

What festivals are coming to the Seattle area this weekend?

The North Seattle Jewish Festival, Deep Sea Conservation Festival, Waba Korea Expo and Festival, Washington State Garlic Fest, Washington State International Kite Festival, Snohomish Block Party, Poverty Bay Blues and Brews Festival, WA lu Mien Festival, Confluence Music Festival, Festival Sundiata, Harvest Festival and Olympic Music Festival are all happening this weekend in the Puget Sound area.

North Seattle Jewish Festival

Experience a North Seattle Jewish Festival featuring a petting zoo, kosher deli treats, community fun, and vibrant Jewish tunes at Victory Heights Playground. Contributions are welcome. Join us on August 25, 2024, from 1-4 p.m.

Deep Sea Conservation Festival

Join the Deep Sea Conservation Festival at UW Fishery Science Building for exhibits, expert talks, arts, live bands, and food stalls. Come along for free on August 25, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waba Korea Expo and Festival (Sand Point)

Discover the flavors, crafts, and dances of Korea at the Waba Korea Expo & Festival in Magnuson Park's Hangar 30. Join the festivities on August 23, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Washington State Garlic Fest (Centralia)

Join the festivities at the Washington State Garlic Fest from August 23-25, 2024, for culinary delights, drinks, shopping, live bands, chain-saw sculpting, children's entertainment, and a vampire-themed bazaar at Southwest Washington Fairgrounds in Centralia. Please note: No pets or smoking allowed, and admission is free for kids under 5.

Washington State International Kite Festival (Long Beach)

Experience the Washington State International Kite Festival in Long Beach, where enthusiasts showcase their skills alongside competitors, or launch your own kite into the breezy skies. Visit the adjacent World Kite Museum for more – entry fees apply. Mark your calendars for August 23-25, 2024.

Snohomish Block Party

Celebrate at the Snohomish Block Party featuring a craft market, food stalls, a beer garden, a children's play area, and live bands with grunge, punk, and indie vibes on Union Ave. & Glen Ave. Note that the street fair is not available on Friday night. Enjoy the event Friday evening and all day Saturday.

Poverty Bay Blues and Brews Festival (Des Moines)

Savor live blues, local beers from 23 breweries, ginger beer, and food at Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest. Held at Des Moines Beach Park, no kids, pets, or outside food/drinks. Join on August 24, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., tickets are $56.

Chinese festival in Issaquah

Immerse yourself in the WA Iu Mien Festival with Southeast Asian cultural foods, performances, market stalls, fashion, art, and kids' activities at Lake Sammamish State Park. Enjoy free entry on August 24, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with $10 parking unless you have a Discover Pass.

Confluence Music Festival (Issaquah)

Come to the Confluence Music Festival with your own blanket or chair for an artsy day of food, drinks, and performances by celebrated acts like Savanna Woods and Rae Gordon Band at Confluence Park in Issaquah.

Festival Sundiata at Seattle Center

Join the cultural revelry of Festival Sundiata, showcasing African-American art and entertainment, at Seattle Center Armory & Mural Amphitheatre. Be part of the celebration on August 24-25, 2024, from noon to 8 p.m.

Small medieval fair in Carnation

Experience the Harvest Festival with crafts, archery, sword displays, music, dance, and meals at Camlann Medieval Village. Free for kids under 5, no pets allowed. Join on August 24-25, 2024; dinner requires reservation.

Olympic Music Festival (Port Townsend)

Enjoy world-class concerts at the Olympic Music Festival, primarily hosted in Wheeler Theater at Fort Worden State Park in Port Townsend. The series runs from August 24 to September 8, 2024, with performances starting at 2 p.m.

Other events happening in the Seattle area this weekend

Redmond Wine Walk

Secure your $40 pass for the Redmond Wine Walk, which offers a wine glass and 12 samplings at Redmond Town Center. Adults 21+ must have ID. Join us on August 23, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Enumclaw Pro Rodeo

Witness the excitement of bull riding, bronc busting, and steer wrestling at Enumclaw Pro Rodeo. Enjoy pre- and post-show concerts on Friday and Saturday at Enumclaw Expo Center, with camping options. Action unfolds from August 23-25, 2024.

Arts in the Garden (Bellevue)

Explore Arts in the Garden, hosting 27 artists' 3-D installations for sale amid Bellevue Botanical Garden's lush flora. Enjoy live music and food trucks on the weekend, with $10 parking at 12001 Main St., Bellevue. Admission is free.

Makah Days Celebration (Neah Bay)

Join the Makah Days Celebration in Neah Bay for a street fair, canoe races, dances, talent show on Friday at 6 p.m., a Saturday parade at 10 a.m., traditional dances, and a salmon bake on Saturday and Sunday at Dakwas Park. Enjoy free admission with a $20 permit for camping, hiking, or beach access. The festivities run from August 23-25, 2024.

Sunflower farms near Seattle

Visit local farms to marvel at sunflower fields complete with photo opportunities, wagon rides, and children's fun. Admission fees apply. Please verify specific closing dates on farm websites from August 23 to September 12, 2024.

(began this month on August 10)

When do the Seattle Seahawks play this weekend?

The Seattle Seahawks take on the Cleveland Browns in a preseason game at Lumen Field on Aug. 24. See ticket prices.

When do the Seattle Mariners play this weekend?

Watch the Seattle Mariners go head-to-head against the San Francisco Giants from Aug. 23-25. Tickets are still available.

When do the Seattle Sounders play this weekend?

The Seatt;e Sounders are playing an away game at Allanz Field against Minnesota United FC. Though they will not be playing at home, you can watch the game from the comfort of your home for free on FOX 13.

When do the Seattle Reign play this weekend?

Catch the Seattle Reign in action against North Carolina Courage at Lumen Field in Seattle on August 25 at 7:30 p.m.

