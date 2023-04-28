Things To Do: Boba Fest, free health clinic, Boats A Float and Baby Animals & Blooms Days

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out Boba Fest, free health clinic, Boats a Float and Baby Animals & Blooms and Tulip Festival this weekend.

Saturday only

University District's Boba Fest

To celebrate National Bubble Tea Day, 25 businesses will be offering a wide array of traditional and exotic bubble tea flavors, as well as a variety of bubble tea-inspired items.

The event will be held in Seattle's U District on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. See participating shops and businesses here.

Free Seattle-King County medical/dental/vision clinic

If you are struggling with access to healthcare, a free clinic will be held at the Seattle Center all weekend.

Some medical services include: physical exams, x-rays, mammograms, ultrasounds, immunizations, wound care, chiropractic care and more. For dental, you are able to get fillings, extractions, x-rays and deep cleanings.

Vision services include eye exams, reading and prescription eyeglass. You can bring your current prescription no older than two years old if you want to skip the eye exam and just get glasses.

It should be noted that you cannot get both dental and vision care on the same day, but you can come back.

There will also be resources for those in need of social work and help with health insurance.

All services are free.

No ID is required and interpreters are available.

There are a limited number of admission tickets. Distribution starts at 5:30 a.m. at the Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center (corner of Lenny Wilkens Way and 2nd Ave N). Tickets will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The clinic runs from April 27 to April 30.

Find out more information here, including what services will NOT be provided

Boats A Float

"The Boats Afloat Show is the destination to Explore, Dream, and Discover. Enjoy stunning city views from South Lake Union while you tour vessels of all brands and styles, experience the latest innovations in boating technology with industry professionals, and enjoy a full line-up of thoughtfully curated events like live music, delicious food, spirit tastings, boat rides and more," the show's website says.

Get more information here.

Baby Animals and Blooms Days

The annual Baby Animals and Bloom Days is an artisan market that embraces the potential of spring. Attendees will be able to walk through tulip fields and see cute baby farm animals.

Activities and the barn open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

The event runs Saturdays and Sundays from April 29 through May 14 at Maris Farms in Buckley (25001 Sumner-Buckley Hwy)

More information can be found here. Tickets start at $16 for kids.

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

Although there was a late bloom this year, tulips are now at full bloom at Skagit Valley fields. Because of the late season, Tulip Town (15002 Bradshaw Road, Mount Vernon) will be open until May 7. Other fields are expected to close April 30.