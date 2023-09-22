Things to do: Oktoberfest celebrations, fall festivals, WA State Fair's last weekend

This year's Fall Festival is underway at Bob's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Farm in Snohomish. Oktoberfest is back, with delicious beers and brats being served around Puget Sound. Also, fall is here, which means spooky season is here! There are a couple haunted house tours to add to your autumn 2023 bucket list.

Fall kicks off this weekend, which means dressing for the weather can be tricky - especially here in Western Washington. Before you head out, make sure to check out FOX 13 weather forecast!

Fall Festival returns in Snohomish

This year's Fall Festival is underway at Bob's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Farm in Snohomish. There's a pumpkin patch, and even some apple cannons!

Fremont Oktoberfest

Fremont Oktoberfest boasts a diverse selection of 100 beers and ciders, delectable food options, a lively dance floor and DJ entertainment exclusively for those aged 21 and older. On Sundays, you can even bring your leashed furry friends for free. Find the festival entrance at Bold Hat Productions, located at 3503 Phinney Ave. in Seattle.

Kirkland Oktoberfest

Kirkland Oktoberfest offers beer, sauerkraut, bratwurst, costume contests, games, live music, and a wiener dog race at Marina Park, 25 Lakeshore Plaza in Kirkland. This event is for age 21+, leashed dogs are welcome on Sunday. Schedule.

Sept. 22 - 24

Last weekend of Washington State Fair

Earthquake Burgers, Krusty Pups, Fisher Scones, Elephant Ears - it's your last weekend to enjoy all of these yummy foods at the Washington State Fair. Don't forget the rides, games and animals! R&B stars Babyface with SWV hit the stage Saturday night. Country stars Dan and Shay close out the fair Sunday night.

Georgetown Morgue haunted house in Seattle



You'll find the Georgetown Morgue at 5000 E. Marginal Way S. in the Georgetown district, and it's suitable for those aged 12 and up. Remember not to wear costumes or use flash photography. Check out the schedule for more details.

September 22 - Nov. 4, 2023

Haunted house in Tacoma

Frighthouse Station is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (except Nov. 2) and is located near the Tacoma Dome at 626 E 25th Street in Tacoma. Recommended for age 12+.

Free entry at WA state and national parks on Saturday

Chehalis Flying Saucer Party

On Friday there will be a celebration for all things "flying saucer" and the 90s UFO craze in Chehalis! Dubbed the ‘Chehalis Flying Saucer Party’, there will be something for everyone from speakers, to movie showings, to the annual saucer drop. The event celebrates the coining of the term flying saucer, which originated with a UFO sighting near Mount Rainier. This year, they're celebrating the UFO craze in the 90s, when the X-Files and Men in Black dominated American pop culture. Grab your best extraterrestrial costume and tickets now, it starts this afternoon at 5:30 and continues tomorrow at 9 a.m.

Celebrate Suki the elephant's 59th birthday at Point Defiance Zoo

Suki, an Asian elephant at Point Defiance Zoo celebrates her 59th birthday this weekend. Suki is one of the oldest elephants in the country, and zookeepers say she's a superstar to everyone who cares for her. To celebrate, Suki will get a special birthday pie each day at 1 p.m. That's happening today through Sunday. The zoo has also put out a birthday card for guests to sign.

Looking ahead

Seattle Aquarium teams up with Nintendo with new 'Animal Crossing' exhibit (Oct. 7 - Dec. 31)

Photo courtesy: Seattle Aquarium

The Seattle Aquarium and Nintendo are teaming up this fall, bringing the popular video game ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ to life.

Starting Oct. 7, guests visiting the aquarium will be greeted by characters from the video game in a mission to inspire conservation of our marine environment.

To learn more, click here.

Razor clam digging season starts next week