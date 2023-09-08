Things to do: Multiple cultural festivals, Seahawks, scenic train rides & more!

Looking for something to do in western Washington this weekend?

Before you head out, make sure to check the forecast.

Be aware of road closures that could impact your travel: Off-ramps to Mercer Street in Seattle will be closed this weekend, I-405 will be closed from Renton to Bellevue and the Seattle-Bainbridge ferry route will be closed to vehicles, bikes and scooters.

Italian street fair

Expect Italian vendors, music, food and beer and wine! There will also be activities for kids. Happening all weekend in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood (1225 S. Angelo Street). Admission is free.

Get more info here.

Scenic train ride at Mount Rainier

The 12-mile journey from Elbe to Mineral is back until Sunday, Oct. 9. The hour and 15-minute train ride provides scenic views of Mount Rainier and surrounding areas. (54124 Mountain Hwy E, Elbe)

Tickets start at $33 for adults and $14 for kids. Get more info here.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Xopantla Tianquiztli Festival

This free festival celebrates traditional Mexican arts and culture. There will be street-style Mexican food, cocktails and a public market. Happening at Pier 62 on Seattle's Waterfront from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Get more info here.

Poulsbo Kids Day 2023

Bring the family out for a day of bike rodeo, face painting, craft booths and more. Happening in the College Marketplace parking lot in front of 1st Security Bank (21650 Market Pl NW) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hard Cider Summit

One of the largest hard cider-tasting events will be in Seattle this weekend. There will be 150 selections from nearly 50 producers. Happening at Lake Union Park at MOHAI. Tickets start at $30.

Get more information here

Sunday, Sept. 10

Capitol Hill art fair

There will be over 150 artists to purchase work from, and anyone has the opportunity to set up a table or blanket and sell their art or handcrafted items for free. Happening at Cal Anderson Park (1635 11th Ave) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sports