Trump to remain on ballots in Washington state, Thurston County judge rules

A Thurston County judge denied a petition Thursday to remove Donald Trump from the presidential primary ballot in Washington.

Thurston County Superior Court Judge Mary Sue Wilson ruled that the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol did not constitute an insurrection to make him ineligible for office.

Judge Wilson also said that state law required a decision to be made regarding the challenge within five days of it being filed.

Petitioners in Kitsap County sought a court order from Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and state auditors or election officials to remove Trump's name from the primary and general election ballots, based on the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause. A Kitsap County judge dismissed the case, saying it should be heard in the same county as the state capitol.

RELATED: Trump and opponents both appeal decision allowing him on Colorado ballot

While Judge Wilson ruled that it was too late to remove Trump from the primary ballot, she also found it to be too early to remove the former president from the general election ballot.

"The court declines to reach that request as the court finds it is premature and, under legal standards, potentially not yet right. The court is going to dismiss the case after signing an order, the court is going to dismiss the case without prejudice today, reflecting that there is no dispute to go forward any further in this court," Wilson said.

Many other states have also challenged Trump's eligibility to be on state ballots based on the insurrection clause.

RELATED: Jan. 6 prosecutions: A look at cases, charges by the numbers

"The court determines that the Secretary of State acted consistent with his duties," Wilson said towards the end of her ruling. "An order directing the Secretary of State to take different action, an order from this court, is simply not supported by the statutes and not supported by the affidavit of the elector."