Up to $2,000 reward offered for tips in downtown Seattle burglary

The Brief Police are searching for two suspects caught on camera breaking into Seattle’s Watermark Tower. The burglars forced entry and are seen leaving with items from offices inside the downtown building. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for a tip that leads to an arrest and charge in this case.



Seattle Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in a burglary at the Watermark Tower.

The backstory:

Two men were caught on surveillance cameras forcing entry into the downtown building along 1st Avenue and Spring Street early on March 9.

The burglars are later seen leaving with various items taken from offices inside the building.

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Residents and commercial tenants say the Watermark Tower has been burglarized three times in the past few months.

Building tenants are adding a $1,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest and charge in this case, in addition to the Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000.

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What you can do:

If you can identify either suspect, you can send a tip to Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips app, on P3Tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You will remain anonymous.

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