Trader Joe's continues its expansion into the Seattle area with an all-new location in Woodinville.

The city's mayor, Mike Millman, announced the opening timeline on our Ziptrips segment Friday in Woodinville. Earlier this month, the city also celebrated the arrival of the area's first affordable housing units in more than two decades.

When is Trader Joe's opening in Woodinville?

The new Trader Joe's is officially set to open in January 2026.

What they're saying:

"Trader Joe's is something the community has really wanted…it's actually coming here, they anticipate a January opening," Mayor Millman said on July 25.

Local perspective:

Currently, there are more than a dozen other Trader Joe's operating in the Seattle area, including in the following cities and neighborhoods:

Ballard

Capitol Hill

Queen Anne Hill

University District

Greenwood

Kirkland

Bellevue

Redmond

Shoreline

Lynnwood

West Seattle

Seatac

Issaquah

Sammamish

The Source: Information in this story came from Woodinville Mayor Mike Millman.

