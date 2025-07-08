Woodinville opens first affordable housing units in over 20 years

The Brief Woodinville is opening new affordable housing for the first time in over 20 years, benefiting local residents like single mom Chelseigh Barks. The East Rail Flats development offers 26 mixed-income units with amenities, addressing a critical housing shortage. Woodinville aims to expand affordable housing options amid state mandates and rising living costs.



For the first time in more than 20 years, the city of Woodinville is opening the doors to new affordable housing — and for one local single mom, it’s a chance to reclaim her life.

Local perspective:

Chelseigh Barks has worked as a nail technician for over a decade, building a loyal client base at Still Spa in Kirkland’s Carillon Point.

"I just make people pretty all day I guess," said Barks.

Although her job provides stability, getting home each day is a different story. Barks commute daily from Granite Falls to Kirkland — a journey that often takes up to an hour and a half each way, particularly during peak traffic hours. The long haul has cost her valuable time with her young son, who is entering the first grade.

"It was exhausting, and I missed out on like three hours of my day with my son or to get anything done around the house," she said. "By the time I get home, it’s dinner, bath and bedtime. Like I never get to do anything that I need to do."

Despite years of searching and time spent on waitlists, Barks said affordable options in the area were few — and often out of reach, even in cities like Redmond and Bellevue.

"It is extremely expensive everywhere I have looked. Even in Seattle," she said. "Housing is super expensive and I’m a single mom. I work full-time and I cannot afford the prices of these places around here. It’s insane."

Barks' tone changed when she learned about East Rail Flats, a new mixed-income housing development in downtown Woodinville. The project includes 26 workforce housing units priced at reduced rates for people earning roughly 50% of the area's median income.

"It’s a brand new building and I’m going to be the first one in my apartment to live there," Barks said with a smile. "I’m super excited."

Barks' new apartment is identical to the market-rate units in the building, offering the same perks— including on-site daycare, a gym, a patio, and even a wine cellar.

"There is no difference in the units," said Woodinville Mayor Mike Millman. "They’re the same size, quality, access to all the same amenities."

Millman said the city partnered with MainStreet Property Group to develop the housing over the past four years, in response to a critical shortage of affordable options.

"Council had very energetically said — and I agree with them — address affordable housing," Millman said. "We’re way behind the curve for that need."

Woodinville hasn’t introduced new affordable rental units since at least 2001, he said. The city's population and housing demand have grown dramatically since then.

"Woodinville has grown like a lot of King County," points out Millman. "Climate refuges are coming here from California. The tech industry around here has exploded," he said.

The mayor said the high cost of living has made it difficult for businesses to attract and retain workers. Millman said the city is trying to motivate developers to participate through zoning incentives and partnerships. Though he didn’t confirm any additional workforce housing projects in the pipeline, he said Woodinville is actively exploring more opportunities.

The effort is also tied to state mandates. Cities across Washington are now under pressure to comply with new affordable housing requirements. Failure to meet those standards could result in the state reclaiming local sales and property tax revenue — a serious concern for Woodinville, where 56% of the city’s operating budget comes from sales tax.

"Many if not all businesses are having a challenge getting people to work at their business and stay and retain them," he said. "Woodinville is an expensive place to live and work."

For Barks, the new housing is about more than rent savings — it’s about survival.

"Affordable housing, I feel like it’s my lifeline," she said. "I wouldn’t be able to work. I wouldn’t be able to probably have a house if I didn’t have affordable housing."

She also wants to combat the stigma she believes still surrounds affordable units.

"I think that it’s terrible that it gets a bad rap. That people just assume that affordable housing is criminals or drug addicts," she argued. "When really it’s just hardworking people."

Millman shared Chelseigh’s story has left a lasting impression on the Woodinville council.

"90% of the time we get complaints about something, but this is a rare win," he said.

Now preparing to move into her new home, Barks is feeling a renewed sense of possibility.

"And what a life-changing experience this is going to be for me. Like I get my life back," she said.

She hopes Woodinville isn’t the only city to take this step.

"Especially on the Eastside, I hope more neighborhoods and cities do this because it’s needed," Barks said. "I mean it’s great that there are 26 of the units that are affordable subsidized housing, but there should be more."

The Source:

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travis Decker update: Idaho tip 'described his tattoos pretty accurately'

Earthquake swarm recorded at WA's Mount Rainier; largest since 2009

Miles Hudson sentenced 30 days for reckless driving in Seattle

New ICE reporting app sparks national debate over safety, free speech

Texas floods: Death toll rises to 109, 5 Camp Mystic girls remain missing

Father, 9-year-old daughter killed in Port Orchard house fire

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.