Man seriously injured after train collides with car in Sumner, WA

The Brief A train collided with a car at the Maple Street rail crossing in Sumner, Washington, injuring the car's sole occupant, a man in his 20s. Maple Street is closed at the crossing, and Traffic Ave is blocked for investigation and repairs; drivers are advised to detour via Thompson or Main Street. The cause of the crash is unknown, and the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.



A stretch of railroad is closed in Sumner, Washington, and a man is in the hospital, after a train crashed into a car Monday morning.

According to Sumner police, the crash occurred at the rail crossing on Maple Street near Traffic Ave. A car was struck by a train, and the car's only occupant, a man in his 20s, was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

It is not yet known what led up to the crash.

Currently, Maple Street is closed at the rail crossing, and the turn from Traffic Ave is blocked off while traffic investigators collect evidence.

Crews are also on scene to evaluate repairs.

Drivers are asked to take a detour on Thompson or Main Street.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen, but authorities expect it will take a few hours.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

