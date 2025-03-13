'Take your own toilet paper:' Trump admin issues $1 credit card limit for national parks employees

The Brief National Park Service (NPS) employees face a $1 spending limit on government credit cards, making it difficult to buy essential supplies like toilet paper, pay local utility bills or fuel patrol vehicles. The Trump administration reversed its decision to cut staffing levels at national parks after firing nearly 1,000 employees. At least 13 national park employees had been fired in Washington, and the effects of the cuts are already being felt.



National parks across the country are facing significant financial and operational challenges after a spending limit on government credit card purchases was capped at $1, making it difficult to purchase essential supplies, according to park officials.

National Park Service employees rely on government-issued credit cards for routine purchases, including maintenance supplies such as toilet paper, which costs more than the new spending cap allows.

"Several weeks ago, with almost no warning, a limit was placed on the use of government credit card purchases, capping the charge limit at $1 – that’s correct – one dollar," said Rick Mossman, president of the Association of National Park Rangers (ANPR).

This comes weeks after the Trump administration reversed its decision to cut staffing at national parks. On Feb. 14, hundreds of NPS jobs were cut nationwide, which NPS said would lead to longer delays, shorter visitor center hours and closed campgrounds.

Featured article

"These limitations on purchases are not only causing problems that visitors will notice, but are also impacting local businesses near parks," said Bill Wade, Executive Director of ANPR.

Some parks have reportedly been unable to pay local utility bills, buy fuel for ranger patrol vehicles, or cover contract payments for essential services, Wade said.

Local perspective:

The cuts had already resulted in the closure of popular Washington state trails.

Among those impacted in Washington:

6 terminations at Mount Rainier National Park

5 at Olympic National Park

2 at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area

ANPR said some former employees have relocated, while others may be reluctant to return given the possibility of future layoffs.

The Department of the Interior has been ordered to submit a restructuring plan by the end of the day and to cut payroll by 30%. Additional layoffs are expected. A separate restructuring plan from the National Park Service is due in April.

In January, a hiring freeze halted all seasonal National Park Service positions, but the freeze has since been lifted and up to 7,700 temporary employees can now be hired for parks this year.

However, officials warn that staffing shortages will return later in the year. The vacancies left by 700 employees who accepted buyouts, unfilled reinstatement positions, and additional layoffs will add to an already understaffed agency.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Association of National Park Rangers, the Department of the Interior and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

