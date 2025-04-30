WA's Skagit Valley Tulip Festival extended through early May

The Brief The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival has extended its season through May 4 at several gardens due to lingering blooms. RoozenGaarde still features 1.5 acres of blooming tulips and a vibrant display garden. Tulip Town, Garden Rosalyn and Tulip Valley Farms will remain open through Saturday, while Skagit Acres has closed its tulip field for the season.



The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is officially extending its 2025 season, with several gardens remaining open into early May to showcase the final blooms of spring.

Festival organizers posted an update on Facebook on April 28, urging tulip fans not to miss the last wave of color.

Originally scheduled to wrap on April 30, the extension gives visitors a few more days to enjoy the floral displays that draw thousands to Skagit County each year.

What’s still open?

Timeline:

If you didn't make it to the tulip fields this year, here's what's staying open a bit longer this year:

RoozenGaarde

Still blooming with 1.5 acres of tulips in the fields and a vibrant display garden.

Tulip Town

Open through Saturday, May 4.

Garden Rosalyn

Open through Saturday, May 4.

Tulip Valley Farms

Open through Saturday, May 4

Skagit Acres

The tulip field is now closed, but the garden center and café remain open year-round.

What they're saying:

Organizers say while the tulips are past peak bloom in many areas, there’s still beauty to be found, especially at RoozenGaarde and in the curated display gardens.

A season shaped by Mother Nature

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival typically runs April 1–30, but its timing is always dependent on weather and bloom conditions. This year’s cool start to spring delayed some flowers, prompting a later bloom and ultimately an extended viewing window.

Visitors are encouraged to check individual garden websites and the festival’s bloom status tracker before heading out.

Planning your visit to the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

Festival organizers recommend visiting on weekdays or in the early morning and late afternoon to avoid crowds. Most gardens offer tickets online or at the entrance, and each location has its own hours and pricing.

While tulip season is winding down, the impact of the festival on the region is clear. Each year, the event brings a significant tourism boost to Skagit County and celebrates one of the most colorful times of the year in Washington state.

For maps, tickets and more details, visit tulipfestival.org.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival and FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

