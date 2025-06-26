Suspect in tuxedo fires shots near Seattle Convention Center, flees on Lime scooter

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect in a tuxedo who fired shots and fled on a Lime scooter on Thursday. Officers recovered four shell casings where the shooting occurred in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.



Police are searching for a suspect in a tuxedo who allegedly fired shots in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood Thursday before fleeing on a Lime scooter.

What we know:

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded at around 2:20 p.m. to reports of a shooting near Hubbell Place and University Street. This area is just south of the Seattle Convention Center.

The suspect, reportedly dressed in a tuxedo, fired a handgun before fleeing southbound on 8th Avenue on a Lime scooter.

What we don't know:

Police recovered four shell casings at the scene and are working to determine what the suspect was shooting at. No injuries or gunshot wound victims were reported.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are now leading the investigation.

The SPD is asking anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 and reference case number 2025-177500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

