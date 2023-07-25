Twins host the Mariners, look to continue home win streak

The Minnesota Twins will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they play the Seattle Mariners.

Minnesota is 54-48 overall and 30-22 at home. The Twins have gone 37-5 in games when they scored at least five runs. Seattle has a 50-50 record overall and a 21-25 record in road games. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.83 ERA, which ranks fifth in MLB play.

The teams match up Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Twins are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

Top Performers:

Twins: Carlos Correa leads the Twins with a .231 batting average, and has 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI. Edouard Julien is 14-for-31 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez has 14 home runs, 33 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .244 for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 13-for-38 with four doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Twins: 8-2, .266 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Featured article

INJURIES:

Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)