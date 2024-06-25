Seattle Police investigate deadly shooting in University District

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Seattle’s University District on Monday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), around 9:30 p.m., a call was made to 911 reporting a shooting at the intersection of Pasadena Pl. NE and NE 42nd St.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound. He received immediate treatment from the responding officers until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived to assume care.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details regarding the identity of the victim are currently limited.

At this time, no suspects have been identified.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit will be leading the investigation to uncover the events leading up to the shooting.

The SPD encourages anyone with information to reach out to its Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

WA town settles $15M lawsuit after boy drowns at summer camp

Mexican man sentenced for WA drug ring involving Aryan prison gang

US military draft: Bill would require women to register for Selective Service

The South Sound's biggest food fest returns to Puyallup this weekend

WA wildfire roundup: Nearly 8,000 acres burning across the state

Everything you need to know about the 75th Annual Seafair Festival

Bellingham jogger attacked on Lake Padden Park trail

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.