UW hosting US soccer players ahead FIFA World Cup match against Belgium

The U.S. Men’s National Team is back in Seattle and spent Friday training at the University of Washington ahead of Monday’s match against Belgium.

Midfielder Tyler Adams said Seattle has become a familiar and welcoming place for the team.

What they're saying:

"Specifically, Seattle has been unbelievable in hosting us," said Adams. "To know we can expect that same energy in one of the biggest moments of our careers was really special."

Balogun suspended after red card

The U.S. will have to face Belgium without striker Folarin Balogun.

Folarin Balogun with the U.S. Men's National Team talks about receiving a red card while the team practices at the University of Washington ahead of their FIFA World Cup match against Belgium in Seattle on July 6, 2026

US Men’s Team officials confirmed FIFA suspended Balogun for the upcoming match after receiving a red card in the previous game.

Balogun said the play that led to his ejection was accidental.

"It was totally unintentional as a lot of people know," he said. "I think the choice of the referee was of course his choice, but I don’t think it was the correct call. I think a yellow card would have been fair."

Despite the setback, Balogun said he is focused on moving on.

Adams said the team has experience overcoming adversity after playing a man down in the past.

"I know we went through a Copa America situation where we went down a man and it felt like we’d been in that experience before and we knew what to do and knew how to rally," he said.

Update on Seattle’s Christian Roldan

Seattle native and U.S. midfielder Cristian Roldan remains on the injury list, though he participated in modified training activities.

Meanwhile, head coach Mauricio Pochettino was also getting loose ahead of a ceremonial first pitch at a Mariners game.

When asked whether he had any pitching advice for his coach, Adams shook his head.

"You won’t be hearing suggestions from me," he said. "Maybe Matt Turner. I know Matt Turner loves to throw a baseball. Maybe Weston but not me. I don’t play baseball."

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